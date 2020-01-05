ORONO, Maine — The Maine Forest Tick Survey needs volunteers who own wooded land in southern and coastal areas of the state to collect ticks.

The survey is part of the state's first active tick surveillance program and is run by the University of Maine.

If you have 10 to 1,000 acres, you can sign up to collect ticks from your property to be tested.

The survey will identify the collected ticks, test them for pathogens, and send the results for free. All supplies and training will also be provided at no cost.

The University of Maine says, "The gathered information will help us to understand how to better protect Maine's landowners, forest workers, and recreationists against ticks and tick-borne diseases."

Information on how to volunteer is available on the University of Maine website.

