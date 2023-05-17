3-year-old leukemia survivor inspires family to organize blood drives

Blood donations were crucial for young Madison Charland's recovery, prompting her family to take action.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Three-year-old Madison Charland has triumphed over leukemia, thanks in part to the crucial blood donations she received during her treatment.

Inspired by the impact of these donations, Madison's family is now spearheading their own blood drives to ensure that others in need have access to life-saving blood transfusions.

Madison's uncle, Jeremy Moreau, explained that their family regularly organizes blood drives but is currently facing difficulties in filling all the available slots.

Despite their efforts, they struggle to attract enough sign-ups, and due to staffing shortages at the American Red Cross, walk-in donors cannot be accommodated.

This shortage of blood supply poses a significant challenge for patients who rely on transfusions to survive.

"I see a lot of the same people over and over again. I think a lot of people just assume that someone else will step up. I encourage them to be the person who actually helps somebody else," Moreau said.

To address the pressing need for blood, the Charland family has organized a blood drive tomorrow at St. Maximilian Church in Scarborough.

The drive will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., but interested donors are required to sign up in advance.

There are currently 60 open spots for the one at St. Maximilian Church.

The Charland family's experience serves as a reminder of the vital role blood donations play in saving lives, particularly for individuals battling serious illnesses like leukemia.

It highlights the significance of community support and the power of individuals stepping forward to make a difference in the lives of others.

If you would like to contribute to this life-saving cause and donate blood, please consider participating in tomorrow's blood drive at St. Maximilian Church in Scarborough.

Your contribution can bring hope and healing to those in need.

Sign up here in advance to secure your spot and join Madison's family in their mission to make a positive impact on the lives of patients relying on blood transfusions.