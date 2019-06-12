SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Earlier this week Maine reported its first flu death of the season. According to the Maine CDC, an adult in York County died from the virus last week.

According to the state's most recent report, there have been 35 new positive cases in the past week bringing the total number of cases to 126. Eight patients have been hospitalized.

The majority of the cases are taking place in York and Cumberland counties, but at a much slower pace than most of the country.

Historically, flu cases start in Southern Maine and as the season moves on they creep northward.

This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and the CDC says the best defense is getting a flu shot, starting as young as 6 months old.

"Everyone who hasn't gotten their flu shots so far this year, take a little time this weekend and do it. The flu shot is widely available across Maine," Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah said.

The CDC is also reminding doctors throughout the state that symptoms of vaping related illness and respiratory illnesses, including the flu are very similar.

For more information on influenza and the flu vaccine from the CDC.

