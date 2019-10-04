Hundreds of people have fallen sick from a drug-resistant superbug fungus since it first arrived in 2013 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Twelve cases of Candida auris have been reported through the end of February in Florida, with 587 cases reported nationwide.

The CDC says the fungus causes severe illness in hospitalized patients and can live on surfaces in healthcare facilities. People most at risk include those who've had surgery, live in nursing homes and have breathing tubes.

It is difficult to detect because patients infected with Candida auris often are already sick, the CDC said. When a patient has the fungus, infections involve those of the bloodstream and wounds.

It can be deadly, too.

"Based on information from a limited number of patients, 30–60% of people with C. auris infections have died," the CDC said. "However, many of these people had other serious illnesses that also increased their risk of death."

Although most infections are treatable, some are noted to be resistant to all main antifungal medications, requiring higher doses.

The CDC says it is working with health professionals to help them detect and treat Candida auris.

