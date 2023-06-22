What to look for to protect your skin from the sun

SPF. Chemical vs. mineral. What is important when picking out sunscreen?

PORTLAND, Maine — The weather affects our mood, our daily life, and it also affects our skin.

We’ve all been there after a weekend in the sun. You come inside only to find out that you’re looking like a lobster.

Sunscreen is important year-round when we head out of the house, but it’s especially important this time of year.

The sun is at its highest in the spring and summer, which means it’s stronger and can cause harm more easily.

When we hop in the water, the rays are also reflected back onto our skin, so we’re getting even more UV radiation.

The solution is pretty simple: wear sunscreen.

Whether it’s a chemical or mineral sunscreen, the big factor to focus on is SPF.

Holly Morris, a physician's assistant with Optima Dermatology, said a higher SPF does not always mean it is better or lasts longer.

“You want to look for an SPF of at least 30," she said. "Anywhere between 30 and 50, much over 50 you’re not getting that much more improvement. At 30, you're blocking 97 percent of UV rays. Much over 50, you're getting maybe 1 percent more. No sunscreen, not even [SPF] 100, blocks out 100 percent of UV rays."

Another myth? Water-resistant sunscreen. Morris said there is no such thing as waterproof or water-resistant sunscreen, meaning you should reapply after getting out of the water.