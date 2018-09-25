ELIOT (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A $20 million first-of-its-kind national health study is set to begin sometime next year.

The family of a teenager from Eliot who has suffered from health problems nearly all his life hopes the study is not too little, too late.

Tyler Estes began suffering from debilitating stomach pain after he started going to day care at the Pease Tradeport. Numerous doctors including specialists at Boston's Children's Hospital weren't able to figure out what was wrong. The flare-ups caused Tyler to miss days of school.

Angela then found out that high levels of chemicals known as PFAs were discovered in the blood of children who drank the water at the same day care. The chemicals were in firefighting foam used during training exercises before the base was closed in the early 90s.

The chemicals seeped into the base's drinking water supply.

Tests later revealed chemicals in Tyler's blood were higher than the general population.

A federal study into the potential health effects is about to get underway. The study will follow 350 children who drank the water at Pease between 2004 and 2017 and 1,000 adults 18 and older.

A former Air Force and NH Air National Guard member says he was exposed to PFAS investigating accidents on base. A survivor of stage 3 Lymphoma, he says other veterans are dying of cancer. He asked federal health officials to investigate why he and other service members are getting sick.

Federal officials pledged to continue to sort out what they can about cancers going forward -- but did not offer any specifics. Andrea Amico, whose two children and her husband drank the water at Pease, is the co-founder of Testing for Pease.

Amico will testify Wednesday before a Senate committee looking into the federal government's role in the ongoing PFAS chemical crisis.

"The health studies are going to take years to get started and get information," Amico said. "People who have high levels in their blood want to know what can they do now."

Tyler's flare-ups have improved but his family worries about the long-term health effects from the contaminated water. They are glad a study is finally getting underway -- but answers and potential treatment could take years.

For more information on the ATSDR study you can go to atsdr.cdc/gov

Information for people who drank the water at Pease and other resources can be found at testingforpease.com

