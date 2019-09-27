A major study on universal autism screenings raises red flags about the accuracy of the tests being used to diagnose children with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) released these findings Friday, September 27, in the journal Pediatrics.

Researches at CHOP followed nearly 26,000 children who were evaluated for ASD using the universal screening checklist and found the checklist only detected 40% of children who went on to be diagnosed with autism.

However, toddlers who tested positive with the screening checklist were diagnosed seven months earlier allowing patients earlier intervention, the study found.

"We know that early and accurate screening and diagnosis is the crucial first step in helping children access those effective, autism-specific therapies," said lead researcher Whitney Guthrie, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist specializing in early diagnosis at CHOP's Center for Autism Research.

The researchers also found significant disparities in detecting early autism symptoms in minority, urban and low-income children.

Guthrie said just because these findings reveal significant deficits with the current screening tools, they do not recommend pediatricians stop the universal screenings.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends doctors screen all toddlers for autism at their 18 and 24-month primary care check-ups.