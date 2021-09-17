Stephens Memorial Hospital evacuated due to a report of smoke

Fire crews responded to the hospital Friday and are still working to find the source of the smoke, a hospital spokesperson said Friday afternoon.

NORWAY, Maine — Stephens Memorial Hospital was fully evacuated Friday after a report of smoke in the building.

Timothy Ingram, Senior Director of Operations at the hospital, tells NEWS CENTER Maine that there was not an active fire, but crews were still working to find the source of the smoke as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Close to 20 patients were moved to other hospital buildings in the area. Ingram said some of them were COVID-19 patients, and that the crews who moved them wore proper PPE and followed all protocols.