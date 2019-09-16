AUGUSTA, Maine — The State of Maine's new marijuana program that tracks pot and cannabis products in the state is being unveiled to the public Monday.

The track and trace system is being unveiled in Augusta as officials show how the software BioTrackTHC works to track marijuana and marijuana products in Maine.

The event is being held at the Augusta Civic Center from 9 - 11:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

The state is hoping to provide medical marijuana program registrants, potential adult-use marijuana licensees and interested stakeholders with a high-level introduction and overview of the software.

Office of Marijuana Policy Director Erik Gundersen says he will give a few remarks before representatives from BioTrackTHC explain how the technology works followed by a demonstration and brief question-and-answer session. In-depth training for BioTrackTHC will be given after the event and throughout the week at different locations in Augusta, Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland.

Officials say attendees should register for the event in advance because of space constraints.

