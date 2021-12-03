Get ready to 'Spring forward': Daylight Savings Time begins this weekend with health risks

For some of us, studies show that one hour of sleep loss can have a huge impact.

CLEVELAND — Let's be real, most of us don't get enough sleep anyway, and now we have to spring forward an hour. By Monday morning, we're dragging ourselves out of bed, groggier than ever.

“There are more car accidents, cardiovascular events, heart attacks,” says the Director of Cleveland Clinic Behavioral Sleep Medicine clinic, Michelle Drerup, PsyD.

And who's most at risk? Most of us who are already sleep deprived.

Even though we're bouncing into Spring, it takes time for the sun to catch up with the clock. So if you can, get to bed 15 to 30 minutes earlier this weekend. It's especially helpful for kids. And in addition to that morning boost of caffeine you will likely grab, try drinking at least eight ounces of lemon water first thing in the morning and get exposure to natural light as soon as possible.

If you have to get up before the sun rises, try a clock with a light or a happy light that many use to ease that seasonal depression that hits us in the winter. Also, with more light at the end of the day, get more exercise when you get home from work.

And in case you need an excuse, remember, Monday is also National Napping Day.

More from Monica Robins: