South Portland smoke and vape shop trying to end flavored tobacco ban

Portland Smoke and Vape is trying to fight the ban by asking South Portland residents to sign a petition.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland banned the sale of all flavored tobacco products earlier this month, and stores in the city currently selling flavored tobacco have until April 1 to sell all of their inventory.

Christopher Jackson and his brother started Portland Smoke and Vape, and are asking for signatures to stop the ban.

Jackson feels the process leading up to the ban was one-sided and unfair.

He claimed he only received two minutes to voice his opinion on the ban during one of the South Portland City Council meetings he attended.

"I can tell you since starting the petition, we've had people who aren't even consumers of these products stopping in with an overwhelming amount of support for us," Jackson said. "I don't think it's because they use these products. I think deep down they think this is part of a governmental overreach for a city to say their residents can't purchase a product in their city — they have to go to the next town over to purchase a product that is federally legal."

The City of South Portland issued a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine in response, "The City's Charter states that there is a 20-day window to return 1,100 signatures of registered voters of the City. That deadline is the end of business on January 9th."

Dan Cashman with the FLAVORS HOOK KIDS Maine organization wrote in a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, "...The fact is that the South Portland City Council joined other Maine communities in passing an ordinance to end the sale of flavored tobacco in their city because it is the right thing to do. This is not just the opinion of the Council, but also of hundreds of South Portland citizens, public health officials, students, and families who have made their voices heard through the very public process. Any person who wanted to speak on this issue had multiple chances to do so, with equal time. Even though it's a typical move within the tobacco industry, it's unfortunate that they are still trying to put profits ahead of the health and safety of our youth."

South Portland joined Portland, Brunswick, and Bangor in banning flavored tobacco products on Dec. 20.

If there are enough valid signatures, the ordinance would be paused and go back to the city council. Then, the council would decide to repeal the measure or make it a referendum question during the upcoming election.