LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The public attended an informational session and group tour Wednesday at Sophia's House to learn about the resources the house will offer for women in need.

A former convent, Sophia's House will be opening its doors in late 2019 after renovations are complete to house women who have been trafficked, addicted, imprisoned or exploited.

"The program generally runs two years," said Executive Director Klara Tammany. "Thistle Farms has found that's the time that's needed, but no woman leaves a house until she has a job, a place to live, perhaps a car if it's needed, has started a savings account, so you don't leave until you're solidly able to stand on your own."

The former convent was donated by St. Mary's health system after the organization came up with a plan and way to pay for the program. Sophia's House has raised almost $1.6 million for the project.

For more information on Sophia's House and how you can get involved, you can visit their website wisdomswomen.org.

