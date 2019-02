BAR HARBOR, Maine — Families of residents living at Sonogee Rehabilitation & Living Center told NEWS CENTER Maine they were notified Monday they have 30 days to move their loved ones out, because the facility is closing.

It's a problem the station has been reporting on for months.

Across Maine in the last seven years, ten nursing homes have closed.

Another two have changed to assisted living facilities where medical attention is not as available or extensive.

