For those choosing sobriety, this Bangor woman has a simple reminder for the holidays

Just three words send a message of inspiration and support.

BANGOR, Maine — With seasonal cocktails becoming the norm during your average holiday party, for some, staying sober can be tough during this time of the year.

For this holiday season, Virginia Sand of Bangor wanted to give back to her community and to those struggling with sobriety.

"It just came to me when I was making out my Christmas cards," Sand said. "I'm going to send my Christmas card to them this year, I'm putting this message: sobriety is everything."

A small note with those three words...in Christmas cards and on small pieces of paper she's been leaving all across the city, encouraging others to stay present during the holidays.

"When people are intoxicated, that's not who they are," Sand said. "When you're embracing sobriety you're embracing your family you're embracing community."

With expectations high around the holidays to have the best present or party, Wellspring Clinical Director of Residential Services Lisa Williams says it's common for folks to turn to alcohol during this time of the year.

"There's been a 60 percent increase of alcohol consumption after the pandemic," Williams said. "Which just lays the foundation for the potential from use to move to misuse."

Sands hopes to keep families together with her message and honor her brother who died at age 47 from substance abuse.

"What can we do to help those who are challenged, like my brother? How can we help them?" said Sand. "Like a small stone makes a ripple in the water, I just hope that what I'm doing will make a big difference this holiday season."

If you believe you may be facing substance reliance, help is available. You can call 211 for a full range of resources here in Maine for substance use disorder.