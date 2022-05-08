Dr. Pete Loper is a triple-board certified physician in psychiatry and is dedicated to mental health advocacy.

PORTLAND, Maine — We could all use a mood boost heading into the weekend. Dr. Pete Loper, a physician with a focus on mental health and wellness, has six research-based ways to boost your mood quickly.

1. Take a cold shower

Intentionally taking a cold shower can promote the release of specific neurotransmitters such as dopamine and norepinephrine, as well as certain endorphins implicated in boosting your mood.

Side note on that, make sure you're intentional before you step into cold water. Think about what it will do for your mind and body. Otherwise, you can easily raise your anxiety if your body is hit with a cold shock.

2. Get early morning sunlight exposure

Studies indicate that exposure to early morning sunlight increases serotonin and can thereby help boost your mood.

3. Make eye contact

Direct eye contact also increases the neurotransmitter oxytocin, and studies have demonstrated that direct eye can promote a “positive affective valance”, or put more simply, direct eye contact can boost your mood.

4. Give and receive a hug

Physical contact such as hugging releases a neurotransmitter called oxytocin, which decreases stress and improves mood and wellbeing.

5. Pet your animal

Studies indicate that interacting with your pets can reduce loneliness and boost your mood.

6. Be intimate with your partner

The presence and quality of sexual intimacy can increase endorphins, and research indicates has a direct impact on mood and wellbeing.

