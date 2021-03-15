Set-up underway for new Auburn vaccination site

The Central Maine Healthcare-run mass vaccination site is moving in to a location at the Auburn Mall. It's expected to open to the public on Wednesday, March 17.

AUBURN, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare is in the process of setting up a vaccination site at the Auburn Mall.

According to Central Maine Healthcare Director of Corporate Communications Ann Kim, "Sunday (March 14) was moving day for the Central Maine Healthcare-run high-volume vaccination site at the Auburn Mall. Movers took equipment and other items from Central Maine Medical Center and brought it to a staging area at the Auburn Mall."

The site is expected to open this Wednesday, March 17th.

It is coming together through the work of Central Maine Healthcare, the state, the cities of Auburn and Lewiston, and other community partners.