WISCASSET, Maine — A 15-year old girl who is allergic to 'almost everything' is getting the courage to go out in public again thanks to a highly trained service dog named Keeva.

Martina Baker has Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, a rare condition known as MCAS. Mast cells in her immune system malfunction cause her body to have extreme allergic-like reactions. The triggers -- which started two years ago range from water, heat to hundreds of different scents and smells.

Keeva, a Boxer/Afghan mix is trained to alert Martina to things that could trigger an allergic reaction. Keeva arrived in Maine a week ago from Arizona. The teen says she is bonding with her new service animal who is helping her navigate the aisles of stores again with a lot less fear.

'It's a lot better with Keeva by my side like I have a lot more confidence in her and I trust her a lot,' said Martina.

Martina plans to go to the movies for the first time in years -- with Keeva by her side. She plans to continue training Keeva utilizing an online course set up by Keeva's trainer.