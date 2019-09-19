EMBDEN, Maine — The mother of an 18-year old who took his own life hopes a free training program for providers who treat people at risk will save lives.

Heidi Day's son Donovan ended his life in June of last year. She says he struggled with anxiety in elementary school and had an addiction problem by the time he entered high school. But wasn't aware until shortly before he died that he had previously tried to end his life.

Sweetser developed a Suicide Safe Care Training Portal. It offers free, evidence based training in suicide risk screening, intervention, treatment and support. It also encourage providers to focus on treating people struggling with suicidal thoughts. Day hopes the training and starting a conversation will keep other people at risk from falling through the cracks.

'It's uncomfortable when are you are working through, but it can't be any more uncomfortable than the end result,' said Day, Donovan's mom.

In Maine, the rate of suicide increased 27 percent from 1999 to 2016. It's the second leading cause of death among kids and people between the ages of ten to 35.

The Suicide Safe Care Training Portal is free and available to family members,medical providers, teachers and case managers.

Information on the Suicide Safe Care Training Portal.

If you are concerned about yourself or somebody you know please call the Maine Crisis Hot Line at 866-568-1112.

The American Society for Suicide Prevention click here

