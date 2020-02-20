LEWISTON, Maine — Maine Sen. Angus King continues to champion the need for proactive healthcare policy in Maine. There is an ongoing issue in accessing affordable care.

"Community wellbeing depends on reliable access to healthcare, and one of the best ways that we can improve public health is by preventing conditions before they get too serious," King said.

Sen. King visited health professionals, businesses, and organizations in the Lewiston area on Feb. 20 to discuss healthcare concerns and the challenges Maine people face in accessing affordable care.

He participated in a listening session regarding the high cost of prescription drugs on older Americans. King has been working to reduce the cost of prescription drug costs while holding pharmaceutical companies responsible for the content of their ads. Earlier this year, he introduced legislation, the Responsibility in Drug Advertising Act, regarding the issue.

King received updates from Fatuma Hussein, Executive Director of the Immigrant Resource Center of Maine and her staff on issues around healthcare options, progress, concerns, and efforts to ensure access to top-quality care to immigrant communities throughout Maine.

King has long advocated for not only the health benefits but the financial ones as well for proactive and preventative healthcare.

King has introduced many pieces of legislation to address the best ways to use prevention strategies for improving health outcomes and reducing costs.

RELATED: Sen. King among senators pressing for updates, data-driven response to coronavirus

RELATED: Maine Sen. Angus King advocates for bill to create three-digit suicide hotline

RELATED: Feds to help far northern Maine city improve water services

RELATED: Senator King talks wellness with Mainers