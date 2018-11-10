PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Researchers from Michigan State and Northeastern University will be taking a closer look at the immune systems of kids who drank contaminated water at a former Air Force Base in New Hampshire.

National health experts will follow these children and 1,000 adults late next year for a first-of-its-kind federal health study. But a group of moms say questions about their kids health can't wait.

The moms, known as "Testing for Pease," just secured a $2.5 million grant for a study that will measure the impact PFAS has on the immune system of children after they receive two different vaccines.

"It's going to evaluate the efficiency of your immune system to fight back after you have those vaccines," said Alayna Davis of Testing for Pease.

The moms are also working with an out-of-state lab that will analyze water being treated from two different wells on base. The plant is using a carbon and resin filtration system for 13 different PFAS chemicals.

For information about the ATSDR study go to atsdr.cdc/gov

For information on the study into children at Pease ages 4-6 go to silentspring.org

Information for people who drank the water at Pease and other resources can be found at testingforpease.com

