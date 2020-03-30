BATH, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency (SCEMA) has created a new program aimed to check in on the well-being of isolated citizens during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Friday, SCEMA unveiled the new program, called the Sagadahoc County Community Check-In Program with flyers posted to its Facebook page.

The goal of the program is to provide compassionate support to some of the most vulnerable populations in Sagadahoc County. Participants must be 65 years of age or older, have a compromised immune system, have a chronic illness or must otherwise unable to meet their own basic needs due to disability or a lack of transportation.

Members of the Sagadahoc County staff will make daily phone calls between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to each of the participants who register. The calls are not scripted so it could be as simple as a check in to have the caller say “Hello, I am doing well today” or “I don’t have enough to eat today because I can’t get to the store."

Where a need can be facilitated, County staff refer the individual to area community agencies, such as for free meal deliveries to the door from a local food pantry, or if needed, to 211 Maine or the Crisis Hotline. The program is confidential and all information will be protected.

If a caller does not answer the daily check-in call, local law enforcement will be dispatched to conduct a well person check.

For more information or to register for daily calls, contact the Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency at (207) 443-8210 or email gshaw@sagadahoccountyme.gov.

