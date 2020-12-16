Ronald McDonald House Charities in Maine face a 40% deficit in fundraising revenue

Severance says the pandemic never stopped childhood diseases and illness so they need donations to help families in need out.

BANGOR, Maine — It's a place that assists and supports many Maine families every year but now Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine is looking for support too.

In an average year, Ronald McDonald House Charities raises millions thanks to generous donors so that they can support families with sick or injured children by providing vital resources and a place to stay together during treatment.

But due to the pandemic, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine Marketing Director Rachael Severance said, the Ronald McDonald Houses in Portland and Bangor are facing a 40% deficit in fundraising revenue this year. Severance says the pandemic never stopped childhood diseases and illness so they need donations to help families in need out.

“So, this year we are really pushing recurring gifts", Severance said. “This is a way you can give the same amount of support but just throughout the year so we have that peace of mind knowing monthly or quarterly that we still have that support that we need to fulfill our programs and it just gives us peace of mind in confidence that we can do what we need to do.”

Severance says one of their largest fundraisers is the Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All-Star Basketball Game and she says that may take on a new look in 2021.

“We are currently discussing how the Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games will look in 2021," Severance said. “There will likely be no in-person component, but we feel it’s important to still recognize the students who have worked hard and have already missed out on so much this year.”

In 2020, the event raised around $67,000, and she said they know they will not be reaching that goal in the upcoming year.