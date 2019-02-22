AUGUSTA, Maine — The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has recertified Riverview Psychiatric Center, allowing the state psychiatric hospital to resume receiving federal Medicare reimbursement.

The 92-bed Riverview Center was decertified by the federal government in 2013 for deficiencies including excessive use of restraints and seclusion, the use of stun guns and pepper spray, poor record-keeping and medication errors.

Last fall, Maine officials said the Riverview Psychiatric Center was found to be in "substantial compliance" after a federal review.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the recertification reflects a dedicated staff that's "committed to providing the expert care that patients need and deserve."