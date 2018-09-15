NEWCASTLE (NEWS CENTER Maine) — For millions of aging Americans, the threat of Alzheimer’s disease may be the greatest health worry. Physician Dr. Chip Teel of Nobleboro knows that well.

"We are afraid of growing old, we are absolutely terrified of developing Alzheimer's disease," he said. "And losing our ability to be who we see ourselves as."

But on Friday, a researcher from Michigan offered new hope for a possible cure for the devastating disease.

Dr. Michael Fossel spoke to a conference celebrating the 20th anniversary of the ElderCare Network, a nonprofit created by Teel that operates seven assisted living homes and provides other services in Lincoln County.

Dr. Fossel is a physician and researcher who is now president of a biotech company he says is on the verge of finding a treatment to reverse Alzheimer’s.

"And we will be able to show not that we can slow it, which is what everybody would like to do currently, but not only stop it ... the but actually reverse the cognitive decline, and that’s where I think we’re going with this,” Fossel told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Fossel said his work is focused on genes, and that his process can repair damage to certain genes in the brain to eliminate the Alzheimer’s effects. He said the company is poised to ask the FDA to allow testing on humans within two years.

"It's been done in the laboratory, been done in animals, so the question is what happens in patients," Fossel said.

Another researcher at the conference and Teel both agreed that Fossel’s research is significant, and could represent a major breakthrough. In the meantime, they say, aging people need to seek ways to exercise their bodies and brains, to remain vital parts of their community. Those same efforts, they say, can help build resistance to the onset of aging diseases.

© NEWS CENTER Maine