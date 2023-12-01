Report: EMS services in Maine are at the edge of a cliff

A final report from the Blue-Ribbon Commission to Study Maine Emergency Medical Services in Maine highlights ongoing challenges facing EMS providers.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — "EMS services in Maine are at the edge of a cliff, or over it," a new commission report studying emergency medical services in Maine says. "And changes must occur to ensure that when someone calls with a medical emergency, EMS services are able and ready to assist."

Earlier this year, a 17-member Blue Ribbon Commission To Study Emergency Medical Services in the State was put in place by the Legislature to look at some of the challenges facing service providers across Maine.

While many of the ongoing challenges like staffing and funding for departments have been well documented, Maine EMS Director Sam Hurley said the latest report highlights those challenges well and provides a clearer look at the true cost of emergency medical service in the state.

Just ahead tonight on @newscentermaine at 5, we're talking a closer look into a new Blue Ribbon Commission report studying EMS in Maine. I spoke the director of @MaineEMS and first responders in Windham about the challenges they're facing across Maine @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/wtOyvHox7m — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) January 12, 2023

"Reimbursement does not come close to be honest, for the true cost of delivery of services," Hurley said. "And the cost is buried in the cost of readiness, and what it takes to make sure there's someone there able, willing trained, and qualified to respond to your emergency when you need them."

According to Hurley, many of the real costs of delivery of service are hidden, because oftentimes in the past when first responders were on standby, that was volunteer-based. In 2023, however, with a changing workforce, changes need to be made to address it.

Hurley added that often reimbursements for service from insurance providers are insufficient and don't meet the actual cost for agencies. Staffing is a significant issue facing nearly all departments as well.

"All agencies are experiencing some stress based on whether it's being able to recruit, or being able to retain staff persons because there are other careers that may be more lucrative," Hurley said.

"Staffing and wages, recruiting new personnel, retaining the ones they have, and ensuring they're receiving a livable wage. As the economy has grown, and things have changed, many of the different chain restaurants and things like that are offering better wages. And in many cases, EMS and the fire service hasn't caught up to that," Windham Fire-Rescue Chief Brent Libby said.

Libby also serves on the Maine EMS board. The chief said he and the Maine EMS board are currently working on a strategic plan that would work in partnership with the Blue Ribbon Commission's work to address these challenges.

"Create a roadmap so that we can look at the system as a whole to see what we can do to better improve," Libby said.

The commission report calls for an additional $70 million in funding per year, over five years to help support Maine's EMS providers.

You can read the full commission report here.