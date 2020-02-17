MAINE, USA — Debate is intensifying over a referendum aimed at reversing a law that eliminates religious and philosophical exemptions for childhood vaccinations.

A group that supports the elimination of most opt-outs hit the television airwaves last week with opposition to the referendum question last week. Critics of the law will begin airing ads this week.

Mainers will get the final say on March 3 via Question 1, on a law that ends nonmedical vaccine opt-outs by September 2021 for students at public and private schools and universities, including nursery schools, and for health care facility employees.

The backers of Question One on the March ballot have begun posting campaign signs.The new signs feature the quote "Reject Big Pharma."

RELATED: Political Brew: State of the State, vaccine vote, Collins & King on impeachment, and endorsements

NEWS CENTER Maine's political analysts think it's at best an inadequate strategy.

Says Republican Phil Harriman, "Boy, that doesn't play on Main Street. It's an emotional issue." He says the slogan doesn't give any real insight as to what voters will be deciding.

Democrat John Richardson, a former Speaker of the House, says "I think they've wasted their money. And I think to try to connect it to 'Big Pharma,' this is a public health issue, and people are very clear about why it's important to protect the herd, meaning our population."

RELATED: VERIFY: How effective is the flu vaccine?

RELATED: Flu cases confirmed in all 16 Maine counties; virus now considered widespread across state