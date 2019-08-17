WESTBROOK, Maine — The Red Cross is in critical need of blood.

With a three day weekend on the horizon- they are desperate for donations.

Bill Dodge Auto Group held a blood drive Friday afternoon to support the Red Cross during a time they needed it most.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three days supply of most blood types, and a two day supply of O blood, which can be used universally.

Blood donated in Maine is used by Maine hospitals to treat patients.

Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled- which is a huge problem in the summertime.

Only three out of one hundred people donate blood during the summer months, but Bill Dodge Auto Group says they're glad to help out during a crisis.

If you're interested in finding out how to donate, visit redcrossblood.org.