WESTBROOK, Maine — The Red Cross is in critical need of blood.
With a three day weekend on the horizon- they are desperate for donations.
Bill Dodge Auto Group held a blood drive Friday afternoon to support the Red Cross during a time they needed it most.
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three days supply of most blood types, and a two day supply of O blood, which can be used universally.
Blood donated in Maine is used by Maine hospitals to treat patients.
Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled- which is a huge problem in the summertime.
Only three out of one hundred people donate blood during the summer months, but Bill Dodge Auto Group says they're glad to help out during a crisis.
If you're interested in finding out how to donate, visit redcrossblood.org.