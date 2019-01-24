PORTLAND, Maine — Recovery coaches helping break the cycle of opioid addiction

A new program that connects trained community members with people struggling with substance use disorder is giving them a chance to break the cycle.

Bonnie Guerrette completed the 40-hour training in December and is now a certified recovery coach.

The program sponsored by the Rotary District 7780 Recovery Initiative Committee gives coaches the tools and information to help people struggling with substance use disorder. Coaches learn how to save lives from first aid to administering Narcan. Guerrette who is recovering from heroin addiction -- mentors people on the streets of Portland every day. She says providing a loving support system helps people at risk stay clean after they complete rehab.

"They trust me. It feels really awesome to see people change," Guerrette said. "A friend of mine just went to a recovery center in Old Orchard Beach which is awesome because he has been on the streets forever."

Recovery coaches must commit to volunteering 20 hours a week.

For more information on the program go to mainesuboxone.com.