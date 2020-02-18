WATERVILLE, Maine — In an email sent to the Colby community Tuesday, college Dean Karlene Burrell-McRae said all members of the Colby community that were in isolation due to recent travel in China are healthy and have returned to campus.

Burrell-McRae thanked the members who were isolated for 14 days for their "grace, understanding and fortitude."

"We have much to learn from the ways they chose to handle this situation, and we are thrilled that they have made it through this period and are now back where they belong. in classes and among friends," she wrote.

Karlene advised the community to show empathy for the people who have family members overseas that are dealing with the virus.

"Second, I understand that there might be fear of the virus and getting sick, but I ask that you commit to rejecting any forms of racism, xenophobia, or discrimination in response to the global health crisis."

She also reminded community members to wash their hands and cover coughs and sneezes, eat well, exercise, and get rest.

Burrell-McRae invited Colby community members to the school's Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday as a "great opportunity to honor their courage, and thank all those who rose to the occasion to ensure we displayed the best of Colby."

