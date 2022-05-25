Possible hepatitis A exposure in Oakland, Maine CDC says

The news release says the Maine CDC has "identified a case of acute hepatitis A virus in an Oakland food service worker."

OAKLAND, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in a news release Wednesday there was a possible hepatitis A exposure at a restaurant in Oakland.

The news release stated the Maine CDC has "identified a case of acute hepatitis A virus in an Oakland food service worker."

The food service worker handled food at the Waterville Country Club's Nineteen 16 Restaurant, occurring between April 26 and May 17.

Currently, this possible exposure has not been linked to the confirmed case of hepatitis A in Skowhegan.

Hepatitis A is a "contagious liver disease" spread through contaminated food and water, the news release stated. A hepatitis A vaccine can prevent people from getting it.

"Even people who are exposed to hepatitis A can avoid getting sick if they get the vaccine within 14 days of exposure," the news release says.

In the news release, the Maine CDC recommends throwing away leftover food from the restaurant if it was bought between the dates listed above. For anyone who already ate food during those dates from the restaurant, it is recommended that they get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of eating the food if they haven't already. If someone is already vaccinated for hepatitis A, no further vaccinations are necessary.

The news release lists symptoms of hepatitis A as the following: fatigue, little or no appetite, nausea, stomach pain, jaundice, and dark-colored urine.

For anyone who thinks they have been exposed to hepatitis A, the Maine CDC advises people to contact their healthcare provider.

More information about hepatitis A can be found here.