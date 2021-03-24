Possible exposure to Hepatitis A at Orono Circle K, Maine CDC says

Patrons that ate food prepared at Circle K on March 6-9, March 13-16, and March 20-21 may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

ORONO, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) is warning patrons of the Circle K at 2 Stillwater Avenue of possible hepatitis A exposure.

A food handler at the gas station was infected with the virus from March 6-9, March 13-16, and March 20-21.

The Maine CDC is recommending that anyone who ate food from Circle K on those dates receive the hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of their potential exposure. However, those who ate food from March 6 through 9 are outside the window for which treatment is recommended. The Maine CDC recommends that these people watch for symptoms and seek medical attention should they develop symptoms.

There is a 14-day window during which receiving hepatitis A vaccine is effective after exposure.