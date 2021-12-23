Portland real estate community rallying behind realtor who needs a new kidney

Brad Knowles, who has polycystic kidney disease, is waiting for a life-saving transplant.

PORTLAND, Maine — Polycystic kidney disease is a genetic disorder that affects half a million people across the U.S. and has no cure. The progressive disease lowers kidney function and ultimately leads to kidney failure.

The progressive genetic condition causes cysts to form on healthy tissue, eventually leading to kidney failure for some. The disease can lead to high blood pressure and exhaustion.

Brad Knowles, a well-known broker and father of three from Cumberland, was diagnosed with PKD on Christmas Eve, 28 years ago, at the age of 18. This disease has also impacted his father, two uncles, and a brother. Knowles' symptoms became worse as he entered his 40s.

Knowles is now facing a potential five-year wait for a new kidney. Now, during the season of giving, there is new hope a living donor will come forward sooner.

Members of the real estate community have set up a website and Facebook page asking people to consider becoming live donors. Besides running Keller Williams Reality-Greater Portland, which has 13 offices and 500 employees, Knowles also oversees Knowles Development.

"They have all had kidney transplants," Knowles said.

Now it's Knowles turn. Earlier this fall, when his overall kidney function dropped to 20%, he was placed on the list for a transplant, but there were 200 people ahead of him.

"They only do 40 to 50 a year. You can do the math. That's a four to five-year wait. My blood type is also the universal blood type, and that means everyone is ahead of me on the list," Knowles said.

Michael Hamilton is an associate broker at Keller Williams. He said Knowles always puts others first for customers, friends, and his community.

"The thing we can do for him is ask for him because he is not going to let you know how much pain he is in, or let know how much he needs this," Hamilton said.

So far, more than 30 people have signed up to see they can be a potential match for Knowles. This site has links to information about the initial screening, a process that included blood compatibility, genetic testing, and reviewing medical information.

"I know we have people from all over New England who have signed up because of the nature of my work. It's been overwhelming. It's been humbling," Knowles said.

Knowles hopes the campaign for a new kidney will also help raise awareness about a disease that affects up to 600,000 people every year. Almost 100,000 people are waiting for a kidney transplant at any given time.

