Planned Parenthood to close 5 centers in north New England

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England will close four health centers in Vermont and one in New Hampshire next month while expanding the days of operation at seven other centers in the region.

The organization announced the “difficult but strategic decision” decision Friday to shutter part-time health centers in Bennington, Hyde Park, Middlebury, and St. Albans in Vermont, and in Claremont, New Hampshire, effective June 12, said Kai Williams, senior vice president of health care delivery, in a statement.

“We believe these decisions will ensure that we can continue to serve northern New England for generations to come,” she said.

Over the course of a year, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England will expand the days of operation to a minimum of four or five days a week at health centers in Barre, Brattleboro, and Williston, Vermont; in Exeter, New Hampshire; and in Sanford, Biddeford, and Topsham, Maine, the organization said.

Operating hours will not change at facilities in Burlington, Rutland, St. Johnsbury, and White River Junction, Vermont; in Derry, Keene, and Manchester, New Hampshire; or Portland, Maine.