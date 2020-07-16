Planned Parenthood of Northern New England offering at-home sexually transmitted infection tests

The STI testing process will take up to two weeks.

MAINE, USA — This past Monday, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England began offering at-home sexually transmitted infection testing.

These at-home tests are designed to test for sexually transmitted infections such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, and trichinosis.

Planned Parenthood says STI numbers are rising, so they created this program to help combat those statistics during the pandemic and help decrease the amount of in-person visits.

"The infectious disease specialty community would really like to see more and more at home testing for a lot of things. This has been something that we have talked about for a little while, like before the pandemic," PPNNE Medical Director, Donna Burkett, said.

At-home STI testing works in three easy steps:

Planned Parenthood will mail patients a test kit. Patients will provide their own samples. Patients mail it back to Planned Parenthood.

Anyone interested in an at-home STI test can call 1-866-476-1321.