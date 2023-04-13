Planned Parenthood: Medication abortion will continue in ME, VT, NH

The organization made the announcement on Thursday.

MAINE, USA — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England announced Thursday it will continue to offer medication abortion to patients in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

The organization shared the announcement in a news release.

"We have no plans to change our protocol at the moment," the release stated.

Planned Parenthood said a recent court decision Wednesday night ignores more than a decade of medical and scientific advancements in abortion access.

"Right now, mifepristone remains safe, legal, and accessible in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, and we will continue to offer medication abortion to our patients as this court case moves forward. Our commitment to safe, effective health care remains, and we will continue serving our patients in every way we can -- no matter what," Planned Parenthood stated in the release.

This comes after a Texas judge ruled earlier to halt the approval of a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the U.S.

The lawsuit in Texas was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, which was also involved in the Mississippi case that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned. At the lawsuit's core is the allegation that the FDA’s initial approval of mifepristone was flawed because it did not adequately review its safety risks.