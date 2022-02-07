Plan approved to extend mental health support to Maine responders

The Legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee unanimously approved the proposal on Monday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine legislative committee has signed off on a proposal to help emergency responders better access mental health support.

A bill before the Maine Legislature states the proposal establishes a presumption that firefighters, emergency medical technicians, police officers, emergency dispatchers, and others who are diagnosed as having post-traumatic stress disorder have the condition because of "extraordinary and unusual work stress."

The Legislature's Labor and Housing Committee unanimously approved the proposal on Monday.

This comes amid a shortage of health care workers throughout the pandemic.