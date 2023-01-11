PFAS detected in wells at Mountain View Correctional Facility

PFAS chemicals were found in three out of five wells used by the Mountain View Correctional Facility, officials said.

CHARLESTON, Maine — Chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, were detected at levels above Maine's drinking water standards in multiple wells used by the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, officials said.

The heightened levels were detected in three of the five wells used by the facility, a news release from the Maine Department of Corrections said Wednesday.

"The levels of PFAS found in the water tested at the facility are above the state’s drinking water standard, of 20 parts per trillion (ppt). As a result, the affected water will not be used for consumption, effective immediately," the release states.

The facility houses 304 male residents, according to the release.

"Water in three of the wells exceeded the 20 ppt standard, with levels at 27.7 ppt, 31.0 ppt, and 30.7 ppt. Water in the other two wells tested below the 20 ppt standard," the release states.

While the facility works on a solution, "alternative water sources" will be provided free to staff and residents.