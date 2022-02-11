Penquis offers new locations for its Domestic Violence Intervention Program

Originally offered only in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties, the program will now be available to Mainers living in Knox and Waldo counties.

MAINE, USA — One in four women and one in seven men in Maine have experienced abuse and violence by their partner in their lifetime, according to the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence.

To change this chilling statistic, Penquis has been busy expanding a program across the state that aims to end domestic violence.

The nonprofit's Domestic Violence Intervention Program will now be offered in Knox and Waldo counties. This is now in addition to Penobscot and Piscataquis counties, where the program has been offered for years.

The program offers classes for men and is designed to educate them about the dynamics of power and control, as well as how to decrease the use of violence in relationships, according to Penquis Deputy Director of Family Enrichment Services Saige Weeks.

The program is certified through the state and based on one of three nationally recognized models called the Duluth Model.

The Duluth Model focuses on both abusers and survivors. It takes a community accountability approach and teaches men how to recognize and change controlling and/or abusive behavior.

“We like this [model] because it was actually created by victims," Weeks told NEWS CENTER Maine. "Victims of domestic violence got together and talked about what they would want their partner to know, learn, or improve on. It’s a very curious, educational piece that touches on all things and it’s 26 weeks of the curriculum. We do it twice."

Penquis is expecting to serve at least 50 people in the midcoast region over the next year.