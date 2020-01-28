WELLS, Maine — A five-year-old who suffers from a rare and fatal disease known as childhood Alzheimer's is getting some support from a local diner in Wells.

Spencer Smith has Sanfilippo Syndrome which robs children of their brain function. Children can experience dementia and lose skills such as speech and other milestones; most die before they reach adolescence.

RELATED: Wells wrestlers dedicate wins to helping kids with rare disease

But the Wells community where Spencer's dad, Nate, grew up and went to school is once again rallying behind the family, trying to raise $1 million for an experimental clinical trial that could save Spencer's life. The money is to fund the research.

RELATED: Pancakes and wrestling in Wells aim to help toddler with rare childhood Alzheimer's

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, The Maine Diner on Route 1 in Wells will donate 100% of proceeds from pancake sales to Cure Sanfilippo Foundation.