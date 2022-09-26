Orono Brewing Company crafts 'Autonomy' brew to raise funds for health clinic

The hoppy IPA will raise money for a local reproductive health center.

ORONO, Maine — Near or total abortion bans are sweeping the nation after Roe V. Wade was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year.

In response, Orono Brewing Company has partnered with a local reproductive and sexual health center to support its mission.

The Mabel Wadsworth Center in Bangor has been providing services since 1984 and claims to be the only such not-for-profit organization in Maine.

With Orono Brewing's recent brew, "Autonomy IPA," the business aims to support the center financially and through visibility.

"We really believe what they're doing and wanted to support them both with a beer and financially," Heather Furth, co-owner of Orono Brewing Company, said.

Orono Brewing Company said it aims to donate $3,000 for the center with the profits.

Aspen Ruhlin of Mabel Wadsworth Center said the money raised is important for ensuring the center can continue to give unhindered care, as it refuses to use federal funds that come with restrictions.

"We don't have to worry about have the rug pulled out from under us, or having restrictions on the care we can provide folks — but that does mean we have to get more creative," Ruhlin said.

Here in Maine, Gov. Janet Mills said — as long as she's governor — there will be no laws passed that would remove access to reproductive services.

Ruhlin said that, although Maine residents are legally protected while receiving reproductive services, there is still work to be done in the state.

"We have folks that have to travel four hours one way just to get care with us. So we still have issues of access even though we have some legal protections," Ruhlin said.

Orono Brewing Company's "Autonomy IPA" is available at its main location and in beverage stores across Maine.