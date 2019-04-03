NORWALK, Ohio — Ethan Lindenberger’s story quickly made national headlines when he chose to get himself vaccinated after turning 18 despite his mother’s belief that vaccines are harmful.

Now, the Norwalk teen is testifying in front of Congress about the spread of preventable diseases and misinformation about vaccines.

He is now up to date on all of his shots.

“I was very vocal about vaccines and I expressed a lot of problems with her [mom] logic for a couple of years now,” Lindenberger said.