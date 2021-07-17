Office of Affordable Health Care becomes law in Maine

As a result of the bill, a nonpartisan agency will attempt to control health care spending and improve access to quality care.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A bill to create a new Office of Affordable Health Care in Maine has become law.

the bill creating an independent, nonpartisan agency to attempt to control health care spending and improve access to quality care became law without the governor’s signature on Thursday.

Senate President Troy Jackson, the bill’s sponsor, told the Associated Press that, "it’s 'heartbreaking' to watch Maine families try to juggle priorities to try to figure out how to ensure they’re seen by doctors."