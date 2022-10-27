Proper prescription drug disposal can protect not only loved ones but the environment as well. Flushing certain drugs can negatively impact water systems.

MAINE, USA — Chances are you may have prescriptions in your medicine cabinet that you didn't finish after a major surgery. Instead of keeping them in your bathroom, experts recommend disposing of them to prevent misuse of the drugs or the drugs ending up in the hands of curious children.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the best way to properly dispose of those unneeded medications is through a take-back program. That's why Oct. 29 is Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

This Friday and Saturday, the Bangor Police Department is hosting a Drug Take Back on Union Street in Bangor at the Airport Mall parking lot.

"We're paired with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department and we'll be out there with a truck to do shredding, so if you've got documents you want to bring in, we'll shred them. If you've got drugs you want to get rid of, bring them in; we'll take anything," Sgt. Jason McAmbley, the department's public information officer, said. "They will get disposed of; they actually get burned and turned into energy, which is kind of neat."

The event will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Everyone is encouraged to simply drive up and drop off prescription drugs they no longer need.

Proper drug disposal can protect not only loved ones but the environment as well. Flushing certain drugs can negatively impact water systems.

To find a drug take-back program near you, check in with your local police department or visit the Drug Enforcement Administration Take Back Day website to find a location near you.