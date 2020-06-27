Obesity affects 30% of Maine children, could have lasting impacts

Northern Light Pediatric Way to Optimal Weight (WOW) is a clinical program that helps kids and teens dealing with the disease of obesity.

MAINE, Maine — Obesity has become a bigger health concern in Maine communities. According to Northern Light's Pediatric Way to Optimal Weight (WOW), "nearly 30% of Maine’s young people have overweight, and studies show that 80% of young people (age 10-15 years old) will go on to be adults with obesity."

Nicholas Lincoln was weighing 280 pounds when he was just in 8th grade. The

Palmyra resident is now 19-years-old and thanks to WOW, he was able to find support and guidance to follow the best weight loss method for him.

"When I started I really didn't know anything about dieting, or what made you gain weight or what made you lose weight," said Nicholas Lincoln.

Nicholas Lincoln had sleep apnea because of his childhood weight issues.

"I would stop breathing in the middle of the night," said Nicholas Lincoln.

As his weight continued to go up, Nicholas's parents tried everything to motivate him to eat better or join a sports club but he was not motivated to do so.

"He was actually pre-diabetic..so when we heard that we started getting serious, something had to be done," said Gary Lincoln, Nicholas's father.

That's when they were introduced to Northern Light's Pediatric Way to Optimal Weight.

WOW is a clinical program that helps kids lose weight.

"There's actually physiological dysregulations that results in obesity, and when we can explain that to patients and families, then we can engage and make really strong progress," said Dr. Valerie O'Hara, the medical director at the WOW clinic.

Along with personalized guidance and support from WOW, Nicholas joined his high school football and wrestling teams, along with working out and eating healthier.

According to Dr. O'Hara child obesity rates in the state are staggering.

"In Maine, we know that nearly 30% of our high school children and young adults have obesity and about 1 in 3 kindergarteners. So if you look at the whole state that's around 60 thousand children," said Dr. O'Hara.

The "WOW" clinic offers a telemedicine program so that families who live in rural areas can get the treatment they need.

The pediatric weight program received a $100,000 grant by the New Balance Foundation. Dr. O'Hara says "the grant funds will be used to strengthen WOW’s family-focused care of Maine children and expand their successful telemedicine program to rural and underserved areas of the state."

Nicholas Lincoln is a great example of how setting goals and working towards them with positive thinking and persistence, can go a long way.

"I'd say start now, change now, don't wait," said Nicholas Lincoln.