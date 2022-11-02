Nursing students to receive loan reimbursement from Central Maine Healthcare

The loan reimbursements are granted in exchange for a commitment to employment at the health center.

LEWISTON, Maine — Nursing students graduating with two- or four-year degrees from the Maine College of Health Professions in Lewiston are eligible to receive student loan reimbursements from Central Maine Healthcare.

The reimbursements come as part of the health organization's new Central Maine Healthcare Student Loan Program, a news release from Central Maine Healthcare System Director of Corporate Communications Jim Cyr said Wednesday.

According to Cyr, the "benefit is worth up to $22,500 in tuition costs."

Students who complete their degree and meet the required guidelines are guaranteed a job at Central Maine Healthcare. The loan reimbursements are granted in exchange for a commitment to employment at the health center for "a time period relative to the tuition extended," Cyr explained in the release.

"For example, three years of employment at Central Maine Healthcare would result in three years of loan forgiveness for those eligible," Cyr said.

“The CMH Student Loan Program demonstrates how committed Central Maine Healthcare is to adding talented nurses to our team,” Steve Littleson, DBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare, said in the release. “Maine College of Health Professions provides the best training available for nurses to launch their careers, and once the nurses receive their diploma, Central Maine Healthcare will have a nursing position waiting [for] them.”

Maine College of Health Professions is part of Central Maine Healthcare and has been up and running teaching future health professionals since 1891.

For more information about the Maine College of Health Professions, click here.