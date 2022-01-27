Nurse practitioner asks Mainers to show support for health care workers

A health care worker on the front line hopes more tokens of appreciation from community members can help boost morale amid burnout.

MAINE, Maine — While hospitalizations are dropping a little in Maine, they remain high.

Almost two years into the pandemic, health care workers across Maine have been stretched thin and pushed to new limits. That's why nurse practitioner Emily O'Connell is taking to social media, asking Mainers to support health care workers with tokens of appreciation to help boost morale and help prevent burnout.



O'Connell said the sentiment will be welcomed and believes it could cause a ripple effect.

"To try and deliver more hope and kindness to one another, which then brings in unity as a community. We are working and living through covid but, it's also other things in the world that are going on that has compounded the stress that we all feel," O'Connell said.

O'Connell does both primary care and in-patient hospital work.

"My own personal challenge, I think, is just to try to have the patience and the tolerance for the discomfort that we all feel and the burnout that we all feel," she said.

The nurse practitioner said she'd reduced her primary care hours because of burnout.

"I've never done that in my career, but I had to advocate for myself," she said. "If I have to go in to see my patient, and I need something, you stick your head out, and there's not many folks to help [because] we are all so busy."

Busy, tired, stressed, exhausted, and for many in the field, the COVID pandemic seems and feels never-ending.

"We have more patients that we are seeing, but the same number of providers," O'Connell said.

O'Connell added one of the most important things health care workers need right now is kindness.

"Just the simple kindness coming from the community and patients that we see. We are doing as best as we possibly can to deliver the care that patients are used to, and it's being delayed," she said.

I write this message for my colleagues and my healthcare teammates here in Maine but across the USA. We need some pick... Posted by Emily O'Connell on Thursday, January 13, 2022

"I really try to help my colleagues who are struggling, but it's hard when I see nurses in the hallway or respiratory therapists who are running around. And it's hard to support folks who are burnt out, themselves," O'Connell said.

Jeff Barkin is a psychiatrist and president of the Maine Medical Association. He said the healthcare industry in Maine right now is going through a dire and scary situation.



"Everything has changed with COVID. People are really stretched out. The system is really thin. Wait times are really long. So it's really hard for everybody in healthcare," Barkin said.

Barkin said rates of anxiety and depression are up 40%.

"Rates of substance use disorder and alcohol use disorder are up about 50%, and overdose deaths are way up relative to pre-COVID. So we are seeing a real crisis in mental health and substance abuse problems," he said.



"Forty percent of nurses are thinking about leaving nursing, and 1 in 5, 20% of physicians, are thinking about leaving the profession. That's terrifying if you or somebody you know can get sick, which is all of us. So, we all need to do our part of supporting our healthcare workforce," Barkin said.



Barkin added the single most effective way to take care of themselves is to get vaccinated.

"That's how you can support healthcare workers who are really here to support you," Barkin said.



O'Connell said any pick-me-ups are appreciated.



"What does a healthcare worker need? It's hand lotion, it's comfortable shoes and socks for their long shifts, it's healthy food," she said. "Physical health of counseling services, massages, acupuncture, activities in the community that help get our own selves out to get just [some] time of relaxation."



The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce recently announced the delivery of healthy meals to Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy as a token of appreciation.



"Part of our thought process was, 'We want to help take care of them. We want to provide them with healthy meals. We want to make sure they take care of themselves,'" Quincy Hentzel, CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber, said.

"I think those tokens of appreciation have pretty much stopped. I think morale is probably really low. We wanted to make sure they knew we appreciate them," Quincy Hentzel said.

Hentzel said the Portland Regional Chamber is working with local businesses to purchase meals for frontline workers, for example:

Bernstein Shur is partnering with the restaurant, El Rayo, to deliver authentic Mexican cuisine.

is partnering with the restaurant, El Rayo, to deliver authentic Mexican cuisine. MEMIC has committed to giving 100 meals per week over the next two months.

has committed to giving 100 meals per week over the next two months. Hannaford is giving back to essential workers by donating Hannaford gift cards.

cPort Credit Union will be assisting with a food drive by partnering with local sports bar Rivalries to bring lunches to both Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital over the next couple of weeks.

"If you know someone that is a health care worker, tune in to what their specific needs are. If they have kids, and you are friends, maybe take care of their kids for an afternoon. Maybe you can babysit. Of course, you want to be mindful of COVID," Barker said.

If a business or organization wants to partner with the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce to provide food for essential workers, they can reach out to Tommy Johnson at tjohnson@portlandregion.com or (207) 772-2811, extension 226.

If anyone wants to support health care workers with some of the items O'Connel said many need, they can contact the hospital (or hospitals) they'd like to help. They can reach out to hospitals and speak with the director of provider wellness or with a communications specialist.