It is Nurse Appreciation Week, a time when we're sharing messages and stories of the nurses to have dedicated their lives to helping others, across the state.

Sara Grant, a registered nurse at Central Maine Medical Center inspires so many, including her peers.

"I [wanted] to have a career you know a job that I can be really proud of," Grant said.

After attempting college twice, the single mom went back to school to become a nurse. All while raising her son, Christopher, who has autism.

"It was a lot, it was taxing," she said.

"He's her life," said Elizabeth Turcotte, the system director of rehabilitation and orthopedic services at Central Maine Healthcare.

Turcotte leads the orthopedic unit Sara now works on, as a registered nurse, at Central Maine Medical Center.

"[Christopher] is her center and her focus," added Turcotte. "He really is why she does everything that she does."

And for Grant that not only includes caring for patients but also making a meaningful connection.

"It's inspiring to me as a leader but I also know what it does for the patients and their loved ones when she cares for them because she just carries that in everything that she does," explained Turcotte.

When the hospital started caring for coronavirus patients Grant volunteered to help. When asked what that experience was like, working in the COVID-19 unit, she was at a loss for words.

"Like something I've never seen before," she said. "It's something you would never expect to see in your lifetime."

In these dark times, there was something else she didn't expect to see: artwork. All kinds of artwork around the hospital made with paint, markers, and chalk.

Grant said the words of encouragement from her community through this artwork was uplifting and helpful as she rose to a challenge she never could have anticipated.

