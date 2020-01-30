HAMPDEN, Maine — Northern Light Sports Health is rolling out a Challenge Series with local schools. The first one, Healthy Hydration.

Students participating in the challenge were given a free water bottle to help track drinking consumption throughout the week. The goal is to track 60 days of drinking throughout the 70-day challenge.

Lucas Bartlett is a certified athletic trainer and has worked at Hampden Academy for two years.

“We want to encourage an increase in water because that’s the one thing students forget throughout the day," Bartlett said.

The challenge is open for all students but is specifically valuable for student-athletes. The athletes need to drink water before, during, and after games and practices.

“[For] student-athletes it’s a huge priority because what they’re losing during practice or during games they need to replenish at some point," Bartlett added.

Adam Thompson is a senior defenseman for the Hampden Academy hockey team. He said that was hard to do especially because the team practices before school.

"Going to practice dehydrated didn’t really help, so drinking more water gets me more prepared for playing hockey," Thompson said.

Even if you're not in school or hyper-active every day, this time of year is as good as any to get into a healthy drinking habit.

Drinking the proper amount of water can help your body recover during the flu season.

“Hydration is especially important while you’re sick because it helps flush out some of that stuff that is built up in your system," Bartlett said.

Bartlett added that the proper amount of water you should drink should be half your weight in fluid ounces.

“So, if you’re 100 pounds, 50 fluid ounces of water per day.”

