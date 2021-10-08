Northern Light Mercy Hospital updates inpatient visitor policy

Starting Wednesday, only one person will be allowed to visit adult inpatients between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Northern Light Mercy Hospital

PORTLAND, Maine — Adult inpatients at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland will only be allowed one visitor starting Wednesday as the state's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the hospital announced Tuesday.

According to a press release from the hospital, the daily visitor can stay as long as they want within the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

While visitors are not allowed to wait in the emergency department, exceptions will be made for care plan discussions as arranged with the care team or for end of life, the hospital said.

Pediatric patients can have two parents or guardians with them, and obstetrics patients will be allowed two visitors at a time as the patient's condition allows.