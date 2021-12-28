Portland's Northern Light Mercy Hospital to relocate emergency department next week

This is the final step in the hospital's move from State Street to its newly expanded Fore River campus.

PORTLAND, Maine — Northern Light Mercy Hospital will open its new emergency department at 175 Fore River Parkway in Portland on Tuesday.

The existing emergency department at 144 State St. will close the same day.

According to a release from the hospital, this is the final step in the hospital's move from State Street to its newly expanded Fore River campus.

"This consolidation enhances patient access to more of our medical services in one convenient campus setting," officials wrote on the hospital's website."It also allows us to build on our community-focused mission through cutting-edge technology, a nurturing and caring environment, high quality care, and personalized services for a range of medical needs."

The new emergency department will have a dedicated parking lot for patients, allowing quick access to care, according to the release. Officials said there will also be a new patient drop-off area for ambulances that is covered and protected from the elements.